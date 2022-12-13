Memorable visit in Kearneuy

My name is Dee Gormley. I gaduated from Kearney High School in 1957. My husband, Don Gormley, is a 1956 graduate of Gibbon High School. We have lived in Texas since we married in 1958, but we come "home" to Nebraska every year to visit family members and friends.

Don's sister, Rose Marie Sherman of Lexington, celebrated her 93rd birthday in October, and Don and I drove from Texas to help her celebrate. We were staying at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Kearney when, on Sunday morning, Oct. 23, Don said he felt ill and needed to go to the emergency room at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Don and I both have had the three COVID vaccinations, plus two boosters for COVID, so we were surprised when the emergency room physician told us Don had COVID. They placed him in their hospital immediately and then checked me. Fortunately I did not have COVID.

Don was in KRMC from Sunday, Oct. 23 until Friday, Oct. 28. It was a stressful time for me because I did not feel comfortable having contact with any of our Kearney area relatives and friends, as I was in Don's hospital room for several hours every day and did not want anyone else to be exposed to the disease. Fortunately, our son, Gregory, was able to fly to Lincoln from Dallas and help us get home.

I am writing this letter to say "thank you" to the doctors and all of the staff at KRMC who were so kind, caring and professional in their treatment of two old codgers. Citizens of the Kearney area are fortunate to have these facilities available.

Don and I also wish to thank our cousins, Lori and Kristin Nichols, for the many ways they helped us get through a crazy six days. Kristin, thank you, especially for helping me secure accommodations at the Hampton Inn & Suites and Candlewood Inn & Suites. Lori was so helpful. She drove into Lincoln to pick up our son, Greg. You are bolth the greatest.

In closing I would like to urge everyone to get their COVID vaccinations. Even though Don still became ill, without the shots he might not be back home in Texas and I might not be writing this letter.

Dee Gormley, Granbury, Texas