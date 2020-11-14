Melvin Wattles

FOUNTAIN HILLS — Melvin D. (George) Wattles, 88, of Fountain Hills, Arizona, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Fountain Hills. Family meant everything to him and they were there when he passed on.

There will be a memorial in Kearney honoring Mel later in the spring when, hopefully, travel is safer.

——

Melvin D. (George) Wattles was born in Kearney on Dec. 2, 1931, to Melvin A. and Vera (Rowe) Wattles.

His strong work ethic began as a 12-year-old working at the shoe shine parlor on Central Avenue, and in his high school years at The World Theatre and the Fort Kearney Hotel where celebrities often came through. As a little boy, he was excited to see the great airplanes headed to war from the Kearney Air Force Base. He developed his lifelong love of cars working at a gas station and a used car lot in high school.

He began military training for the Air Force at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas during the Korean War and later was stationed at the Denver Air Force Base as an instructor of card punch IBM machines.