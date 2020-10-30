GRAND ISLAND — Marita “Marty” Mathieson, 75, of Shelton died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Tiffany Square in Grand Island.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Nov. 7 at Shelton Cemetery.

——

Marty was born April 12, 1945, at Ord to Philip and Minnie (Smolik) Wentek. She grew up in Elyria and received her education at Ord High School.

She married Richard L. Mathieson on Oct. 29, 1963, in Smith Center, Kansas, after which the couple lived in Shelton where Marty was mainly a stay-at-home mom, but she also worked at the K&K in Shelton for at least 10 years before retirement.

Marty loved cats, birds and snakes all her life. She spent many years in the car driving to cat shows in Colorado. She had many trophies and ribbons from her cats. In retirement, Richard and Marty went birding frequently and had many bird friends. Mom had various jobs, but her favorite was K&K Convenience Store in Shelton. It kept her busy and she could keep up on the gossip and meet new people.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Terry) Gay of Grand Island, Andrea (Alan) Bitterman of Lincoln and Courtney (Ron) Follmer of Shelton; and grandchildren, Sydney (Matthew) Crowell of Kearney, Dallas Gay of Colorado and Aranim Louis of Shelton.

She was preceded by her parents and husband, Richard.