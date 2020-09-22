KEARNEY — Martin Cooper, 79, of Kearney died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at New Life Church in Kearney with the Rev. Roger Wendt officiating.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to My Bridge Radio or to New Life Kingdom Builders.

Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.