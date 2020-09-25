 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Martin Cooper

Martin Cooper

KEARNEY — Martin Cooper, 79, of Kearney died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at New Life Church in Kearney with the Rev. Roger Wendt officiating.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. today at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to My Bridge Radio or to New Life Kingdom Builders.

Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News