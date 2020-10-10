Marlene Fritz

GRAND ISLAND — Marlene M. Fritz, 83, of Grand Island died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Carl Eliason will officiate. Burial will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed and face masks will be required.
Marlene was born May 21, 1937, on a farm north of Ravenna, the daughter of George and Rose (Krs) Chizek.
She received her education from Ravenna Public Schools and went to work as soon as she could.
On June 3, 1956, she married Arlow Fritz at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton. The couple made their home near Poole and were blessed with a son, Arlen.
Marlene was a past member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna and most recently Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island.
Marlene loved to cook and her specialty was cinnamon rolls and doughnuts. She enjoyed staying sharp playing dominoes, Aggravation, pitch and pinochle with neighbors, friends and family. Marlene liked listening to polka music and Mollie B’s Polka was a favorite show. She read romance novels in her spare time and liked to cut new recipes out of magazines. Marlene was always blessed by wonderful family and friends and loved to be with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her son, Arlen; grandchildren, Kailey Fritz of Grand Island and Spencer Fritz of Chicago; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arlow in 2009, and sister, Amy.
Memorials are designated to the family.
Visit www.giallfaiths.com to leave condolences online.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.