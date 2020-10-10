Marlene Fritz

GRAND ISLAND — Marlene M. Fritz, 83, of Grand Island died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Carl Eliason will officiate. Burial will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed and face masks will be required.

Marlene was born May 21, 1937, on a farm north of Ravenna, the daughter of George and Rose (Krs) Chizek.

She received her education from Ravenna Public Schools and went to work as soon as she could.

On June 3, 1956, she married Arlow Fritz at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton. The couple made their home near Poole and were blessed with a son, Arlen.

Marlene was a past member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna and most recently Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island.