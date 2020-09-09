LINCOLN — Mark McKee, 64, of Lexington died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Tabitha Hospice in Lincoln.
Private family services will be held at Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Church and inurnment will take place at Cozad Cemetery.
No visitation or book signing is planned. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Mark was born in Lexington to Ray “Bill” and Blanche Phelps McKee on May 12, 1956.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Geiger McKee; and his sister, Kay Landers of Broomfield, Colorado.
