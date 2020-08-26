KEARNEY — Marilynn Free, 76, of Kearney died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Kearney with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating.
Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Hebron.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
——
Marilynn Free was born Nov. 24, 1943, in Fairbury to Henry and Viola (Krause) Free. She was raised in Gladstone before moving to Hebron in the eighth grade. Marilynn attended Hebron High School, graduating with the class of 1961. Following graduation, she worked at Stewart’s Pharmacy and Central Market in Hebron. Marilynn later was elected as the Thayer County clerk for 18 years. She moved to Kearney to be closer to her family, especially her grandchildren. Marilynn loved the time she shared with them, attending all their numerous activities.
Marilynn was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hebron where she was active in many church committees and activities. After moving to Kearney, she attended and was a member of Kearney First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Denise Valentine and husband, John of Kearney; grandchildren, Trevor Woodward, Hannah Woodward, Levi Valentine and wife, Shelly, and Sara Valentine; great-grandchildren, Owen and Carson Valentine; brother, Dan Free and wife, Betty of York; brother-in-law, Jack Mumford of Fairmont; as well as nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
Marilynn was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Carol Mumford.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
