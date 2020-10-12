Marilyn Drew

HARVARD — Marilyn M. Drew, 84, of Trumbull died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Harvard Rest Haven.
Services were today at Trumbull United Methodist Church with the Rev. Buck Linton-Hendrick and Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Burial will be at the Inland Cemetery.
Visitation is 3-5 p.m. with family present Sunday at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Hastings, and one hour prior to service at the church. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you.
——
Marilyn was born Nov. 2, 1935, in Elm Creek to Robert W. and Thelma B. (Young) Peterson. She graduated from high school in 1953.
Marilyn married Kenneth Drew on May 24, 1953, he preceded her in death on Aug. 28, 2015.
Marilyn was a homemaker and a member of Trumbull United Methodist Church, Clay County Extension Club for many years and Eagles Club. She loved to travel with her husband and they were members of numerous camping clubs. She enjoyed dressing up as a clown for parades and events. Marilyn and her husband went to Mexico for a mission trip.
She liked to do needlework, paint, read and crafts. Marilyn continued her strong motherly instinct through foster parenting and helping her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Douglas and Kathy Drew, Judy and William O’Donnell and Monte and Diana Drew; son-in-law, Daniel Ott; grandchildren and their spouses, Matthew and Bevin Drew, Heathe Drew and fiancee, Shelby Behrendt, Casey and Heidi Drew, Aaron and Kelly O’Donnell, Danyelle and Ed Scott, Michelle England, Anastasia and Nathan Most, and Drew and Kali Ott; great-grandchildren, Theodore Drew, Macy Drew, Quinn O’Donnell, Kane O’Donnell, Kenlea Scott, Hayden Most, Kate Most, Henrik Most and baby of Nathan and Anastasia Most, on the way; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Loris Peterson; sisters-in-law, Roberta Drew, Alda Drew, Cheryl Vannier and LaRae Drew, along with many other family members.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Drew; daughter, Sheree Su (Drew) Ott; an infant son; sister, Janice Reiter; brothers-in-law, Darrell Reiter, Neil Drew, Max Drew, Glenn Drew, Jerry Vannier and Dean Pape; sister-in-law, Elaine Pape; mother-in-law and spouse, Dora and Otis Mundell; and father-in-law, Louis Drew.
Memorials may be given to Harvard Rest Haven.
Visit www.lbvfh.com to leave condolences online.
