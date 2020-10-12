Marilyn Drew

HARVARD — Marilyn M. Drew, 84, of Trumbull died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Harvard Rest Haven.

Services were today at Trumbull United Methodist Church with the Rev. Buck Linton-Hendrick and Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Burial will be at the Inland Cemetery.

Marilyn was born Nov. 2, 1935, in Elm Creek to Robert W. and Thelma B. (Young) Peterson. She graduated from high school in 1953.

Marilyn married Kenneth Drew on May 24, 1953, he preceded her in death on Aug. 28, 2015.