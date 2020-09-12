Mardelle Dahlstedt

HOLDREGE — Mardelle Ann “Mardy” Dahlstedt, 73, of Holdrege, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her home, following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Nora Mendyk officiating.
Interment will follow at Industry Cemetery in rural Phelps County near Atlanta. The family encourages everyone to wear red for her service because that was Mardelle’s favorite color.
Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed. Mardelle’s funeral service will be livestreamed on the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
——
Mardelle was born June 18, 1947, in Holdrege, the youngest of three children, born to Orville and Twyla (Dodson) Dahlgren. She was raised in the Atlanta area and attended grade school in Atlanta and then attended Loomis High School, graduating with the class of 1965.
Following her graduation, Mardelle worked at the Hotel Dale, Speakeasy and then Becton Dickinson in Holdrege. In the mid-70s, she moved to North Platte, Nebraska, and lived there for a few years, where she worked at a day care. Mardelle moved back to Holdrege and continued working for Becton Dickinson. In 2002, Mardelle retired after 33 years.
After her retirement, she went to work at Bethel’s Tutoring Tots Preschool and then worked at McDonald’s, until a few years ago. Mardelle had a love for children; her nieces and nephews were her greatest joy.
Mardelle loved to travel, including trips to Alaska, South Dakota, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. One of her favorite places to visit was the mountains of Colorado. As a child, her family went on yearly vacations to Colorado to see relatives. She carried on this tradition for many years as an adult.
All that knew Mardelle, know she always had a “Candy Drawer” in her fridge and that everyone helped themselves She was an avid Husker fan; enjoyed game day; and always was wearing RED.
Mardelle enjoyed listening to “old country” music especially George Strait. She also loved spending time with her nieces and nephews; and attending their activities.
Survivors include her sister, Carol Ellis of Minden; her brother, Paul Dahlgren and his wife RaDonna of Holdrege; nephews, Brian Ellis and his wife Wendy of Manhattan, Kansas, Tony Ellis and his wife Tammy of Minden, Chandler Dahlgren of Holdrege, and Cody Dahlgren of Kearney; nieces, Tracy Gibbs and her husband, Cary of Solomon, Kansas, Rabecca Clark and her husband Erik of Holdrege, Schreese Breinig and her husband Colten of Holdrege, and Desiree Dahlgren of Oxford; along with many great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother-in-law, Delbert Ellis.
A memorial has been established in Mardelle’s honor, and kindly suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
