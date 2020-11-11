OMAHA — Lynne Jackowiak, 62, of Omaha died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Memorial services will be private for the family. The service will be livestreamed on YouTube at the Wyuka Funeral Home page.

Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Lincoln.

She was born June 8, 1958, in Lincoln to Robert L. and Marjorie (McMullen) Price. Lynne was a Lincoln Northeast graduate and Kearney State College graduate where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She was a lecturer of Special Education/Communication Disorders at the University of Nebraska at Kearney from 1994 to 2007. Lynne was also a lecturer and clinical supervisor of Speech Language Pathology at the University of Northern Colorado from 2008 to 2018.

Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Robert Jackowiak of Omaha; daughter, Taryn Jackowiak of Omaha; son and daughter-in-law, Cameron and Brittany Jackowiak and their daughter Lily of Omaha; and brothers, Jeff Price and Michael Price, both of Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie Ames.

