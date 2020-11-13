KEARNEY — Lynn Johnson, 86, of Kearney died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Private family memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Rev. Drs. Rick Carlson and Michelle Holley Carlson officiating.

Inurnment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

The service will be livestreamed through the First Lutheran Church website. The public is invited to attend a time of remembrance 4-6 p.m. Sunday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Due to concerns over COVID-19, the family will not be present but encourages anyone who would like to pay their respects to please attend.

The family would like to thank everyone for their kindness, support and prayers during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Lynn Johnson Scholarship at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, the First Lutheran Church or to Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.

