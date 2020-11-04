Lyle Johnson

BLOOMINGTON — Lyle David Johnson, 75, of Bloomington passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Grace Lutheran Church in Franklin with the Rev. Dave Hutson officiating. Interment will be held at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Bloomington with military rights. Current recommendations for faith-based services will be followed and use of a face mask is encouraged.
Public viewing with family members will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin.
——
Lyle was born March 2, 1945, in Holdrege to Phillip L. and Kathryn E. (Berlie) Johnson. He grew up near Bloomington and graduated from Bloomington High School with the class of 1963. He attended Chadron State College from 1963 to 1965. He entered the Army National Guard in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1971.
On Aug. 7, 1966, he married Delores I. Bolle and to this union two daughters were born: Audra and Pam. The family made their home on a farm near Little Cottonwood Creek. Lyle worked briefly for the state of Nebraska Department of Roads, farmed throughout his lifetime, and also worked for the Franklin County Department of Roads for 11 years.
His true passion was being outdoors on the land where he grew up near his childhood. He enjoyed working the fields, raising hogs and cattle. While work was important, he always took time for his family. They share many fond memories, which include hog chores, chopping musk thistles, roguing, fishing, hunting and gardening. Lyle did not know a stranger. He was active in many organizations and served as a member of the following: Grace Lutheran Church and church council, Naponee School Board, Ash Grove Township, American Legion Post 145, Village Board of Bloomington and made several blood donations for the American Red Cross in his early years.
Lyle loved his devoted wife of 54 years and treasured many special memories together. They were a team and you didn’t see them apart from one another very often. They enjoyed square dancing and camping in their retirement years where they developed many special friendships. Lyle also was dedicated to his family. As long as family was together there was joy in his heart. The grandchildren have many fond memories of four-wheeling, fishing, hunting and Husker games. He cherished Audra and Pam and told them often how much he appreciated their thoughtful and random acts of kindness. Although he didn’t have any sons, he thought of Steve and Mike as his own.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife, Delores of Bloomington; daughters, Audra (Steve) Klotthor of Alma and Pam (Mike) Hampl of Seward; grandchildren, Bryant Klotthor of Lincoln, Brandi (Tyson) Osborn of Wilber and Faith Hampl of Seward; great-grandson Brek Osborn; brothers, Gary Johnson of Tryon and Mark (Carol) Johnson of Gaylord, Kansas; brother-in-law, Frank Bolle of Franklin; sisters-in-law, Esther (Jerry) Marcum of Franklin and Mary Bolle of Rushville; along with four nephews and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Florence Bolle.
Memorials in Lyle’s honor are kindly suggested to the American Legion Post 145 and Grace Lutheran Church.
