Lyle Johnson

Lyle loved his devoted wife of 54 years and treasured many special memories together. They were a team and you didn’t see them apart from one another very often. They enjoyed square dancing and camping in their retirement years where they developed many special friendships. Lyle also was dedicated to his family. As long as family was together there was joy in his heart. The grandchildren have many fond memories of four-wheeling, fishing, hunting and Husker games. He cherished Audra and Pam and told them often how much he appreciated their thoughtful and random acts of kindness. Although he didn’t have any sons, he thought of Steve and Mike as his own.