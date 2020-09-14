 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lucille Wood

Lucille Wood

Only $5 for 5 months

LOUP CITY — Martha Lucille Wood, 101, of Litchfield, formerly of Merna, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Merna Cemetery with George Reitz officiating. Burial will be at the Merna Cemetery.

Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.

She was born June 13, 1919, to John and Bessie (Culp) Harrold in Alexandria.

She married Elwyn Wood on June 13, 1941. In 2007, he preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Ellen Lessmann of Omaha, Rosemary Switzer of Carrollton, Texas, Dean Wood of Litchfield and Karen Rohling of South Hutchison, Kansas; sisters, Glee Alberding of Tucson, Jane Elliott of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Carroll Woodard of Julesburg, Colorado; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Martha Lucille Wood

Martha Lucille Wood

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News