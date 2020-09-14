LOUP CITY — Martha Lucille Wood, 101, of Litchfield, formerly of Merna, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Merna Cemetery with George Reitz officiating. Burial will be at the Merna Cemetery.
Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
She was born June 13, 1919, to John and Bessie (Culp) Harrold in Alexandria.
She married Elwyn Wood on June 13, 1941. In 2007, he preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Ellen Lessmann of Omaha, Rosemary Switzer of Carrollton, Texas, Dean Wood of Litchfield and Karen Rohling of South Hutchison, Kansas; sisters, Glee Alberding of Tucson, Jane Elliott of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Carroll Woodard of Julesburg, Colorado; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.