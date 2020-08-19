KEARNEY — Loyal Muhlbach, 80, of Broken Bow died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney.
A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Kinkaider Barrel Room in Broken Bow.
——
Loyal Oscar Muhlbach was born on Feb. 7, 1940, to Oscar and Susie (Hehner) Muhlbach in Ravenna. He was the youngest of four children. He graduated from Ravenna High School with the class of 1957. He attended Kearney State College and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1963, stationed in Korea in 1964-1965.
He married Sherry Prochaska on June 27, 1965. They raised their family of three children, Lori, Lisa and Shannon, in Broken Bow, where Loyal began his career as police officer No. 403, in 1971. He was chief of police from 1980 to 1989. Loyal and Sherry divorced in 1983.
Later, Loyal married Donna (Goodner) McCaslin. They lived in Arnold, where he worked for the city as a police officer. He retired and they moved to Broken Bow. Loyal and Donna divorced in 2013.
Survivors include his children, Lori Sechtem, Lisa (Ross) Finley and Shannon (Natalie Johnson); his sister, Ruth Lindly; sister-in-law, Marie Muhlbach; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald; sister, Arleen and brother-in-law, Francis Stein; brother-in-law, Leonard Lindly; and a grandchild.
Memorials are suggested to the Broken Bow Police Department, 116 S. 11th St., Broken Bow, NE 68822. Cards for the family may be mailed to Lisa Finley, P.O. Box 3232, Kearney, NE 68848.