GRAND ISLAND — Louise Clark, 80, of Broken Bow died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the Westerville Cemetery with the Rev. Kathy Salts officiating.

A register book may be signed until 5 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Mortuary.

Martha Louise (Sears) Clark was born Jan. 4, 1940, in Broken Bow to Edwin L. and Teedie Mae Emerson Sears.

On Aug. 8, 1959, she married Darrell D. Clark at the EUB Church in Broken Bow. They later divorced.

Survivors include her daughters, Susan Horky and Amy White; brothers, Kenneth Sears of Cottage Grove, Oregon, and David Sears of Wickenburg, Arizona; two grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.

