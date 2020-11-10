MOBERLY, Mo. — M. Lorraine Reed, 86, of Centralia, Missouri, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Valley View Health and Rehabilitation in Moberly.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral home in Centralia with burial to follow at Chapel Grove Cemetery in Clark.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

To those attending the visitation, service and graveside service, we ask that you wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. Be aware that capacity and seating may be limited. We will follow guidelines set forth by Boone County.

——

Lorraine (M. is for Mable) was born on May 18, 1934, in rural Gibbon, Nebraska, the daughter of Burton Byron Kenton and Wyvette (Lockwood) Kenton. She was one of seven siblings who fondly claim their childhood home as rural Buck-Eye Valley.