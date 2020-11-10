MOBERLY, Mo. — M. Lorraine Reed, 86, of Centralia, Missouri, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Valley View Health and Rehabilitation in Moberly.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral home in Centralia with burial to follow at Chapel Grove Cemetery in Clark.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
To those attending the visitation, service and graveside service, we ask that you wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. Be aware that capacity and seating may be limited. We will follow guidelines set forth by Boone County.
——
Lorraine (M. is for Mable) was born on May 18, 1934, in rural Gibbon, Nebraska, the daughter of Burton Byron Kenton and Wyvette (Lockwood) Kenton. She was one of seven siblings who fondly claim their childhood home as rural Buck-Eye Valley.
She was strong, vibrant and smart. She was proud to be a 1952 graduate of Kearney High School in Kearney, Nebraska, and a graduate at SVC in Dixon, Illinois, at age 51 receiving her associate degree. That same determination seeing her through her illness in 1993 until her recent death. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church, first in Kearney then Dixon, Illinois, and lastly Centralia, Missouri, where she last resided.
She is survived by one brother, Jerry Kenton of Davis, California; sister-in-law, Marilyn Kenton of Minden, Nebraska; her children, Randy Reed and wife Brenda of Centertown, Missouri, Steven Reed of Clark, Missouri, Carol Smith and husband Ray of Clark, Missouri, and Keith Reed and wife Karen of Huntsville, Missouri; 11 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was a beloved aunt to numerous nieces and nephews as well as a mentor to all.
Along with five of her siblings she was preceded in death by her parents; Richard Reed, her husband of 30+ years; and then her companion of 20 years, Joe W. Robinson.
Memorial donations are suggested Centralia United Methodist Church for Local Outreach and Missions, and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St., Centralia, MO 65240.
Visit www.fentonkendrickfh.com to leave condolences online.
