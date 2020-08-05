BEAVER CITY — Lorraine Kay Kats, 62, of Beaver City died from breast and pancreatic cancer on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her home.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Faith Community Church in Beaver City with the Rev. Daryl Kats officiating. For those unable to attend, you can watch the memorial service live on the Faith Community Beaver City Facebook page.
Inurnment will be at Cozad Cemetery in Cozad.
There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation was chosen.
Wenburg Funeral Home in Beaver City is in charge of arrangements.
——
She was born Nov. 24, 1957, in Norton, Kansas, to Lawrence and Creta (Rorabaugh) Sawyer.
Lorraine was raised in Almena, Kansas, until her parents moved to Lexington in 1972. She graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1975.
On June 25, 1977, she married Dennis Wallace in Lexington. To this union two daughters were born, Amber and Ashley.
On July 10, 1993, Lorraine married Robert Parker of Cozad. They resided in Cozad until moving to Columbus in 2003. She later moved to Lincoln, residing there until her marriage to Daryl Kats of Long Island, Kansas, on Aug. 31, 2012. They have made their home in Beaver City since 2013. She worked as a dental assistant for several entities in Lexington, Cozad, Columbus and Lincoln.
Lorraine enjoyed cooking, crafting, tending her flowers and the Huskers, especially football, basketball and volleyball. The movie “The Wizard of Oz” was a lifetime favorite. She starred as Glinda, the “Good Witch,” in the LHS production, fueling a lifelong passion for collecting Wizard of Oz memorabilia. She also enjoyed raising several golden retrievers. Two of them, Chance and Biscuit, were waiting for her at the rainbow bridge. Her lifelong dream was to own a horse. She especially enjoyed being a member of the Faith Community Church family.
She is survived by her husband, Daryl of Beaver City; daughters, Amber (Kirby) Novacek of Lincoln and Ashley (AJ) Bowen of Papillion; grandchildren, Addison and David Novacek of Lincoln and Carter and Sawyer Bowen of Papillion; sister, Betty (Larry) Ohs of Lincoln; one aunt, Georgie Rorabaugh of Norton, Kansas; along with nephews and cousins.
She was a warrior until the end, fighting both breast and pancreatic cancer. Her family surrounded her when she died.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
The family requests memorials in her name to Rural Med Hospice Care and GRRIN-Golden Retriever Rescue in Boys Town.
Visit www.wenburgfuneralhome.com to leave condolences online.