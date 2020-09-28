Lorraine Bockerman

RAVENNA — Lorraine Louise (Schmidt) Bockerman, 93, of Ravenna died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna with the Rev. Doug Gaunt officiating. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery at Ravenna.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the church.
Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.
——
Lorraine was born Dec. 29, 1926, in rural Poole to Adolph and Matilda (Heider) Schmidt. She was baptized at home in January 1927. Lorraine attended elementary school at St. John’s Lutheran southwest of Poole, and Cedar Creek rural school. In 1940, she was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church. She graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1944, and from Nebraska State Teachers College (now UNK) in 1948, at which time she was awarded an Admiralship in the Nebraska Navy.
After teaching high school at Shelton and Grand Island, she married Carl Bockerman of Prosser. During their four years in the Lincoln area, Brent was born and shortly after, they joined Lorraine’s father Adolph in farming the family farm near Pleasanton. Tim, Cheryl and Kay were born.
During this time on the farm, Lorraine lived out her Christian faith, caring for her family, serving at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in many capacities, volunteering for 4-H, and enjoying Majors neighborhood club. Lorraine helped Carl manage the farm, and later helped manage the seed corn and crop insurance businesses.
Carl and Lorraine made lifelong friends at church, in the neighborhood, and in business relationships. They enjoyed traveling with their seed-corn friends.
When Carl passed away suddenly in 1985, Lorraine managed the sales businesses alone, caring for her father, who lived to see 100 years.
She moved to Kearney in 1994, joining Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She made wonderful friends as she continued attending Bible studies and serving the Lord, working with Lutheran Women in Mission and volunteering.
After several years with Parkinson’s disease, Lorraine moved into Brookdale assisted living and then made her last earthly home at Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna. Lorraine met the trials of life and of 2020 with humility, grace and steadfast faith in Jesus.
Survivors include sons, Brent (Kristine) of Omaha and Timothy (Helen) of Kearney; daughters, Cheryl (Kurt) Escritt of Pleasanton and Kay (Todd) Milbrath of Mounds View, Minnesota; grandchildren, Jason (Judi) Bockerman, Michelle Garcia, Jacob, Nathanial and Briana Bockerman, Cody Escritt, Benjamin, Caleb, Isaac and Hannah Milbrath; four great-grandchildren; along with sisters-in-law, Betty Bockerman and Bonnie McLeod; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and caregivers.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Elmer; and her husband Carl and his parents and eight of his siblings.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit www.rasmussenfh.com to leave condolences online.
