Lorraine Bockerman

RAVENNA — Lorraine Louise (Schmidt) Bockerman, 93, of Ravenna died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna.

Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna with the Rev. Doug Gaunt officiating. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery at Ravenna.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the church.

Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.

——

Lorraine was born Dec. 29, 1926, in rural Poole to Adolph and Matilda (Heider) Schmidt. She was baptized at home in January 1927. Lorraine attended elementary school at St. John’s Lutheran southwest of Poole, and Cedar Creek rural school. In 1940, she was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church. She graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1944, and from Nebraska State Teachers College (now UNK) in 1948, at which time she was awarded an Admiralship in the Nebraska Navy.

After teaching high school at Shelton and Grand Island, she married Carl Bockerman of Prosser. During their four years in the Lincoln area, Brent was born and shortly after, they joined Lorraine’s father Adolph in farming the family farm near Pleasanton. Tim, Cheryl and Kay were born.