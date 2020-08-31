LINCOLN — Loretta Hulinsky, 85, of Ashton died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at The Monarch Hospice in Lincoln surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Francis Catholic Church in Ashton. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Ashton.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service.
All CDC guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing and face masks are required. The mass will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.
Peters Funeral Home of Loup City is assisting the family.
Loretta was born March 17, 1935, to Andrew M. and Gertrude (Krolikowski) Waskowiak.
She married Edward W. Hulinsky on May 5, 1956, in Loup City. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Janet Kuszak of Ashton, Joyce Kowalewski of Washington, John Hulinsky of Ashton, Jackie LaFollette of Lincoln, Karen Kowalewski of Gothenburg, Joe Hulinsky of Arcadia, Jerome Hulinsky of St. Paul and Kay Einspahr of Arcadia; sisters, Leona Bendykowski of Arcadia, Adeline Jonak of Ashton, Alta Mostek of Loup City, Emily Gregoski of St. Paul and JoAnn Danczak of St. Paul; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and one great-great-grandson.
