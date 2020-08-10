COLORADO SPRINGS — Lisa Broderick, 59, of Colorado Springs died March 8, 2020, in Colorado Springs.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney. There will be refreshments following the service in the church hall.
Return to Nature Cremation in Colorado Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Lisa was born Sept. 3, 1960, in Kearney to Beth and Charles Shields.
She married Patrick Broderick in 1988. They divorced in 1994.
Survivors include her daughters, Abigail Broderick of Colorado Springs, and Megan Broderick of Florida; and sisters, Debbie Shields and Susan Miller, both of Lincoln.