KEARNEY — Linda Lou Jacobsen, 71, of Minden, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services are 2 p.m. Friday at the Minden Evangelical Free Church with the Rev. Tom Barnes officiating.
Private family inurnment will be at the Norman Cemetery. The service will be streamed to the church’s YouTube channel and the funeral home’s Facebook page.
Visitation is 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Thursday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Cremation will take place following the visitation. Current health recommendations for faith based services will be followed and the use of a face mask is encouraged.
Linda was born on May 14, 1949 in Minden to Edgar J. and Myrtle B. (Mann) Jacobsen.
Survivors include her brothers, Dale Jacobsen of Phoenix, Arizona, Leland Jacobsen of Cool, California, Rollie Jacobsen of Norman and Chuck Jacobsen of Minden; sisters, Joyce Peterson of Kearney, Terrie Gould of Minden and her twin sister, Sandy Danielson of Minden.