CALLAWAY — Leroy W. Schaad, 94, of Callaway died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Callaway District Hospital.
A celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Callaway with the Rev. Shanon Williams officiating.
Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is in charge of arrangements.
Leroy William Schaad was born to Fredrick and Mary (Runkey) Schaad on Oct. 20, 1925, west of Merna.
On Aug. 26, 1951, he married Leola May in Callaway.
Survivors include his wife, Leola of Callaway; son, William Schaad of Callaway; daughter, Sharon Whitehead of Richmond, Va.; sister, Margaret Burton of Kearney; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.