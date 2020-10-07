Leota Wood

KEARNEY — Leota M. (Fielding) Wood, 96, of Kearney died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.

Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Kearney Cemetery.

In honor of her lifelong love of desserts, there will be a celebration of life 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Harmon Park Activities Center.

O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to Hot Meals USA.

