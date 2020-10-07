 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leota Wood

Leota Wood

KEARNEY — Leota M. (Fielding) Wood, 96, of Kearney died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.

Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Kearney Cemetery.

In honor of her lifelong love of desserts, there will be a celebration of life 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Harmon Park Activities Center.

O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to Hot Meals USA.

Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News