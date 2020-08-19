OMAHA — Leon Edward Malzahn, 76, of Omaha died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at CHI Health Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.
Cremation has been completed and a service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Heafey Hoffmann Mortuary in Omaha with the Rev. Hale of Zion Lutheran Church officiating.
Leon was born in West Point to Ed and Helen Malzahn on Aug. 22, 1943.
He married his wife Carolyn on Feb. 2, 1964. They lived in Omaha for a short while before spending a majority of their time together in Lexington and at Johnson Lake. Leon enjoyed the outdoors and shared his passion for hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He also enjoyed driving and could name most interstates and highways across the country. He was extremely proud of his children and especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Leon is survived by his wife, Carolyn; two children, Monte (Sarah) Malzahn, and Lynnette (Paul) Taylor; seven grandchildren, Ally (Matt) Benzel, Ethan (Lauren) Malzahn, Madison (Mitch) Wilkinson, Kaitlyn (Daniel) Droll, Amelia (Gerrit) Beernink, Isabella Taylor, and Alexandra Taylor; three great-grandchildren, Addyson Benzel, Jack Benzel, and baby Benzel; and multiple nieces, nephews and many friends.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Helen Malzahn; in-laws, Marion and Edna Gulden; sister, Marlene Bonine; and brother and sister-in-law, Darryn and Jan Gulden.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Elkhorn.
The family would like to thank our relatives, friends, doctors and nurses who have supported us during this difficult time.