ORD — Lea Dell Collier, 87, of Broken Bow died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Valley View Senior Village in Ord.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Rick Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow in the Broken Bow Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Lea Dell was born Aug. 31, 1933 in Berwyn to Leonard and Leona (Bryan) Foster.

On June 1, 1952, Lea Dell married Fred Jones. On Sept. 10, 2004, she married Robert “Bob” Collier. He preceded her in death in 2018.

Survivors include her children, Larry Jones of Valentine, and Judy Burnett and Ron Jones, both of Broken Bow; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.