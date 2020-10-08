LaVernice Whistler

 Skip to main content
BRIDGEWATER, S.D. — LaVernice K. Whistler, 87, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Diamond Care Center in Bridgewater, South Dakota.

Visitation with family present will be 3-5 p.m. on Sunday at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem, South Dakota.

A private family burial will take place at a later date at the Spencer Cemetery.

LaVernice Kathryn (Stroh) Whistler was born March 9, 1933, in Nebraska to Wilford and Eva (Klein) Stroh.

LaVernice married LeRoy Whistler on Aug. 25, 1954, at St Paul.

Survivors include her son, Wayne Whistler of Spencer, South Dakota; daughter, Edina; sister, Laura Walter of Nebraska; and two grandsons.

