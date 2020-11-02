LaVerne Reil

He was a member of the Kearney Elks and Eagles clubs, the Hildreth Lions Club, American Legion Post 378, the co-op board and life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars where he participated in the firing squad. He served as president and vice president of the Golden Years Center and delivered meals for them.

He enjoyed bowling for the Hildreth John Deere League in Minden. He delighted in solving crossword puzzles and putting together jigsaw puzzles. He loved music and often was singing or whistling along at home and in church. He also enjoyed playing the guitar at home with his family. He was blessed with very well-timed, dry humor and an engaging smile that made a lasting impression everywhere he went. He and his wife Shirley had great times going out dancing with their friends. He liked to watch baseball and Husker football games. In addition, he loved to play cards and have coffee with “the guys.”