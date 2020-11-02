KEARNEY — LaVerne Fredrick Reil, 94, of Hildreth died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney.
A private family service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with the Rev. Caroline Keenan officiating. Interment with military honors will be held at the Hildreth Cemetery.
Public visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the Craig Funeral Home – Jelden Chapel in Hildreth.
——
LaVerne was born on May 22, 1926, in Hildreth to Onno and Tena (Fruhling) Reil. He grew up in the Hildreth area. He attended Lakeview Country School, District No. 35 and graduated from Hildreth High School with the class of 1943.
He entered the U.S. Army where he faithfully served from Feb. 15, 1951, to Nov. 18, 1952.
He married Shirley (Loschen) Bunger Reil on Sept. 1, 1973, in Hildreth and to this union, one child was born, Corey LaVerne Reil; in addition, four of Shirley’s children whom he loved as his own. The family continues to make their home in Hildreth. He farmed on the family farm southwest of Hildreth.
He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Following his marriage, he became a member of St. Paul and later Trinity Lutheran Church. As a member of the church, he served as board treasurer and, in addition, served as treasurer for the CROP Walk.
He was a member of the Kearney Elks and Eagles clubs, the Hildreth Lions Club, American Legion Post 378, the co-op board and life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars where he participated in the firing squad. He served as president and vice president of the Golden Years Center and delivered meals for them.
He enjoyed bowling for the Hildreth John Deere League in Minden. He delighted in solving crossword puzzles and putting together jigsaw puzzles. He loved music and often was singing or whistling along at home and in church. He also enjoyed playing the guitar at home with his family. He was blessed with very well-timed, dry humor and an engaging smile that made a lasting impression everywhere he went. He and his wife Shirley had great times going out dancing with their friends. He liked to watch baseball and Husker football games. In addition, he loved to play cards and have coffee with “the guys.”
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Reil of Hildreth; children, Teresa (Galyn) Lind of Elm Creek, Brenda (Scott) Losey of Republican City, Scott (Nancy) Bunger of Axtell, Regina (Larry) Hanson of North Platte and Corey (Peggy) Reil of Platte City, Missouri; grandchildren, Jennifer, Stacy, Cari, Ashley, Becca, Rachel, Amanda, Nicole, Andrew, Joanna, Chelsey, Katrina, Taylor, Ryan, Melissa, Matt, Jill, Stacey, Sam, Dan and Susan; 28 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Onno and Tena Reil; and sister, Adelene Card.
Memorials are kindly suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth, the Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department, the Hildreth American Legion and VFW.
Visit www.craigfunerals.com to leave condolences online.
