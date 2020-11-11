Larry Lehmkuhler

CALLAWAY — Larry L. Lehmkuhler, 71, of the Stop Table area in Callaway died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his home.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Morning Star United Methodist Church with the Rev. Shanon Williams officiating. Burial will be at Arnold Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, and 9-11 a.m. Friday at the church.

The service will be recorded and available to watch at a later time on the mortuary’s website.

Larry was born April 2, 1949, in Gothenburg to Lloyd L. and Bernelda L (Nelson) Lehmkuhler.

On June 15, 1968, he married Gloria J. Whipple.

Survivors include his wife, Gloria of Callaway; daughters, Tina Lehmkuhler of Arnold and Lee Clark of Perry, Kansas; son, John Lehmkuhler of Lexington; brothers, Mike Lehmkuhler, Dwaine Lehmkuhler and Jim Lehmkuhler, all of Arnold; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.