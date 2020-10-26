Larry Lans

MESA, Ariz. — Larry Gene Lans, 81, of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Stamford, Nebraska, and Loveland, Colorado, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, from a car/pedestrian accident in Mesa.

Memorial services are 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Evangelical Free Church in Oxford with the Rev. Wes Holen officiating. A time of fellowship will be held following the service at the church.

To honor Larry’s wishes, cremation was chosen and a celebration of life service was conducted Oct. 3, 2020, at the Chandler Bible Church in Chandler, Arizona. To watch this service on YouTube, go to https://www.youtube.com/user/ChandlerBible.

Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed.

Larry was born May 28, 1939, in rural Stamford to Clare and Ethel (Anderson) Lans.

On March 2, 1960, Larry married Catherine (Dunn) Lans. She preceded him in death in 1989. Larry married Carolyn (Dunn) Lans on May 6, 1990.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Lans of Mesa; daughters, Lana Hoffmann of Doniphan, Lawana Siebels of Grand Island, LaVonne Polonis of Bellevue and Laura Jarosik of Loveland, Colorado; Carolyn’s children, Janice DePiero of Jacksonville, Oregon, Larry Martin of Santa Ana, California, and Jerry Martin of Jacksonville, Oregon; sister, Carolyn Hendricks of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brothers, Norman Lans of Lexington and Dean Lans of Stamford; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.