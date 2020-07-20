GRAND ISLAND — LaDonna D. Lammers, 89, of Axtell, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her daughter, Melanie Garrett’s, home in Grand Island.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the First Presbyterian Church in Axtell with the Rev. Logan Ellis officiating. Current health recommendations for faith based services will be followed, and the use of a facemask is encouraged.
Interment will be held following services at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Axtell.
Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Tuesday with the family present from 2-4 p.m. at the Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
LaDonna was born on Oct. 13, 1930, in Upland to Lloyd and Pearl (Jameson) Rush. She grew up in the Axtell area and attended school at Axtell Community School.
She married Milfred “Miff” L. Lammers on June 5. 1949, in Axtell, and to this union two children were born: Kathleene Kay and Melanie Lee. The family made their home in Axtell. LaDonna was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church in Axtell for many years. She also loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include: her daughter, Melanie L. Lammers Garrett; grandchildren, Michelle (Friskopp) Eyler of Omaha; Chandra (Friskopp) Timmons and her husband, Brian, of Omaha; and Aron Friskopp and his wife, Amanda, of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Bailey and Alexis Timmons of Omaha; and Abby, Porter, Paxton and Anaston Friskopp of Omaha; brother, Lloy Dean Rush and his wife Jean, of Axtell; as well as a host of extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Pearl Rush; her husband, Milfred L. Lammers; daughter, Kathleene (Lammers) Friskopp and sister, Carolyn Lea.
Memorials in LaDonna’s honor are kindly suggested to the First Presbyterian Church in Axtell or Axtell Volunteer Fire Department.
Visit www.craigfunerals.com to leave condolences online.