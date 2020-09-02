KEARNEY — Kristine Scott, 59, of Kearney died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be 7-9 p.m. today in the River Birch Room at the Harmon Park Activities Center in Kearney.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Kristine K. Scott was born March 4, 1961, in Kearney to Donald and Lucille (Covert) Scott.
Kristine married Dale Roeder; they later divorced. Kristine recently was engaged to Rick Hines.
Survivors include her son, Donald Roeder of Bellevue; daughter, Kimberly Roeder-Ash of Kearney; fiancé, Rick Hines; brothers, Ricky Lee Huffman, Terry Scott, Stan Huffman and Jon Scott; sister, JoAnn Huffman Wasson; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
