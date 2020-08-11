KEARNEY — Kristine Blaschko, 67, of Kearney died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society-St. John’s Nursing Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Lonna Grabenstein, ruralMed hospice chaplain, officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
——
Kristine Maree (Nelson) Blaschko was born Aug. 23, 1952, in Kearney to Neil and Lois (Klinzman) Jensen. She was raised in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School.
On April 15, 1972, Kristine married Albert Blaschko in Kearney and to this union four children were blessed — Lori, Mark, Amy and Scott.
Kristine enjoyed cooking and baking especially making cakes. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons, Scott (Shannon) Blaschko of Kearney and Mark (Trish) Blaschko of Bennington; daughters, Amy (Aaron) Brooks of Kearney and Lori Bovenzi of Kearney; grandchildren, Andrew and Zack Blaschko, Baron, Breezy and Brynlee Blaschko, Mackenzie and Ethan Behrens, Asher and Everett Brooks and Tyler and Ross Bovenzi; brothers, John (Janet) Nelson of Omaha and Marvin Jensen of Richmond, Indiana; sisters, Jenita Smith of Lincoln and Marsha Jensen of Flagstaff, Arizona; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Kristine was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Albert.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
