KEARNEY — Kevin Marshall, 62, of Kearney died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Monday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Kevin was born Aug. 13, 1958, in Fort Madison, Iowa, to Donald and Mary (Schultz) Marshall.

In 2011, he met and started a relationship with Shelly Wendt.

Survivors include his significant other, Shelly Wendt of Kearney; children, Ashley Reiber of Kearney and Amanda Reiber of Hershey; mother, Mary Marshall of Burlington, Iowa; brother, John Marshall of Burlington, Iowa; sister, Cindy Loyd of Burlington, Iowa; and three grandchildren.