LEXINGTON — Marian Kathryn “Kay” Denker, 93, of Lexington died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Avamere in Lexington.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with Rev. Eddie Mariel officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds Love Facebook page.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.

Kay was born Feb. 19, 1927, in Lexington to Marion and Helen Menke.

She married Bill Denker on Oct. 22, 1950. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Mike Denker of Lexington, Sarah Carver of Omaha and Curt Denker of Lincoln; sister, Pat Post of Kearney; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.