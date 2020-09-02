Kathleen Kirbach

LINCOLN — Kathleen Joy Kirbach, 78, of Axtell died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Lincoln.
Celebration of life services will be 2 p.m. Sept. 12 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Axtell with the Rev. Gale Dorn officiating.
Inurnment will follow services at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Axtell. Current health recommendations for faith-based services will be followed and the use of a face mask is encouraged. The service will be livestreamed to the church’s Facebook page.
There will be no visitation as the family has honored Kathleen’s wish for cremation.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.
Kathleen was born Nov. 26, 1941, in West Point to Arthur Tietz and Gertrude (Kurz) Tietz.
She married Robert French on June 14, 1959, in Lyons. She later married Heinz Kirbach on June 16, 1988, in West Point.
Survivors include her husband, Heinz of Axtell; sons, Bryan French of Axtell, Clay French of Aurora, Colorado, Dave French of Aurora, Colorado, and Willy French of Scribner; daughters, Stacy West and Amy French, both of Aurora, Colorado; stepson, Andy Kirbach of Melbourne, Florida; sister, Carol Sellentin of West Point; 18 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
