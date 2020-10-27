Karen Hawley

BERTRAND — Karen J. Hawley, 79, of Hildreth died Oct. 19, 2020, at the Bertrand Nursing Home.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with the Rev. Caroline Keenan officiating.
Private family interment will be held at a later date. Current health recommendations for faith-based services will be followed. The family requests those in attendance please wear a mask. The service will be livestreamed to the Trinity Lutheran Church – Hildreth Facebook page.
There will be no visitation as the family has honored Karen’s wish for cremation.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
——
Karen was born Dec. 28, 1940, in Holdrege to John and Hannah (Borgman) Hinrichs. She grew up in Hildreth and graduated from Hildreth High School with the class of 1958. She continued her education at Kearney State Teachers College, where she graduated with her teaching degree.
Karen married E. Dean Sich on June 3, 1962, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, south of Hildreth, in a double wedding and to this union, three sons were born, Michael, Daniel and John. The family made their home in Ord where Karen worked as a teacher. Later, they moved to Wood River. Dean passed away in 1987.
Karen marreid Glen Hawley on July 6, 1990, in North Loup. The family made their home on a farm south of North Loup for many years. Glen passed away in 2013.
Through the years, Karen enjoyed her work in education where she touched the lives of many students. She also enjoyed working as the activities director at the Wood River Good Samaritan Center where she met many dear friends. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth. Her hobbies included the recipe club in Hildreth as well as the book club and mostly collecting what she liked to call her “stuff” and collecting cookie jars, lots and lots of cookie jars. She especially loved spending time with her family and close Hildreth friends.
Survivors include her siblings, Marlene and Robert Struthers of Denver and Wayne and Peggy Hinrichs of Hildreth; sons, Michael and Nancy Sich of Omaha, Daniel and Stacie Sich of Arapahoe, and John and Steele Sich of Johnson Lake; stepsons, Steve and Corrine Hawley of North Loup, and Tim Hawley of Worms; 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dean Sich; husband, Glen Hawley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Karen’s honor to Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth.
Vist www.craigfunerals.com to leave condolences online.
