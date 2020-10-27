Karen Hawley

Through the years, Karen enjoyed her work in education where she touched the lives of many students. She also enjoyed working as the activities director at the Wood River Good Samaritan Center where she met many dear friends. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth. Her hobbies included the recipe club in Hildreth as well as the book club and mostly collecting what she liked to call her “stuff” and collecting cookie jars, lots and lots of cookie jars. She especially loved spending time with her family and close Hildreth friends.