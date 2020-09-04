Justin Halbgewachs

KEARNEY — Justin J. Halbgewachs, 49, of Kearney died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Dannebrog.
Following burial, a memorial service will 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Berean Church in Kearney with the Revs. Kelly Larsen and Roger Baker officiating. Services will be livestreamed on YouTube at Cornerstone Berean Church Video Stream: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR9niWbV9WdMWB4piyOWuEA
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
——
Justin was born Feb. 20, 1971, in McAllen, Texas, to Pastor Donald and Barbara Halbgewachs. He grew up in a large loving family in a rural home near Willow Island, Nebraska. Always the entrepreneur, Justin had his first business in the fifth grade selling handmade crafts. By eighth grade Justin was an accomplished pianist and won many local and state competitions. His specialty was “The Charlie Brown Theme Song.” Justin graduated in 1989 from Gothenburg High School.
At the University of Nebraska Justin majored in music and business, composed and performed, and graduated in 1994. In college he met and married his first wife, Julie Swanson of Dannebrog. Shortly after their marriage Justin and Julie started Kearney Moving Service. They had three children and served at Cornerstone Berean Church where he was an elder and led worship with his Yamaha Clavinova. Justin was preceded in death by Julie (Swanson) Halbgewachs in 2016.
In 2018, Justin met and married Cherie Holle Waterhouse of Kearney. Justin and Cherie loved serving their family and ministering at Crossroads Rescue Mission and on Facebook to thousands of people with cancer. Together, their daily prayer was to share Christ’s love and challenge everyone to trust in Jesus.
One of Justin’s best sayings was, “In 100 years (if you believe in Jesus) we will all be together anyway, so live every day for him.”
Justin is survived by his wife, Cherie Halbgewachs and their five children, Patrice Waterhouse of Kearney, Ally Waterhouse of San Diego, Josie Halbgewachs of Maxwell and Caleb and Carly Halbgewachs, both of Kearney.
