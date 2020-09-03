 Skip to main content
Justin Halbgewachs

KEARNEY — Justin J. Halbgewachs, 49, of Kearney died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home.

Graveside services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Oak Creek Cemetery in Dannebrog.

A memorial service will follow burial at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Berean Church in Kearney with the Revs. Kelly Larsen and Roger Baker officiating.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.

