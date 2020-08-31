June Conley-Brakhahn

 Skip to main content
ELWOOD — June Marie Conley-Brakhahn, 84, of Arapahoe died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Elwood Care Center.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arapahoe with the Rev. James Moshier officiating. Burial will be at the Hendley Cemetery. Viewing and visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe.

June was born in Coburg, Iowa, on June 21, 1936, to Elsie Marie Conley.

On Feb. 13, 1955, she married Clarence Brakhahn in Hendley. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Thersa Shearer of Arapahoe; two granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren.

