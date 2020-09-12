Judy Sandstrom

LOVELAND, Colo. — Judy Anita Sandstrom of Estes Park, Colorado, formerly of Grand Island, died unexpectedly July 14, 2020, at The Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado, with her husband and her Lord by her side.
Celebration of life service will be 3 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Grand Island Heartland Events Center. Family will be greeting friends an hour before service time. CDC guidelines will be followed with facemasks required. Livestreaming will be available on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page.
——
Judy was the fourth daughter born to Marvin E. and Norma (Denker) Beekman on March 8, 1951. She started school in Axtell, Nebraska, and graduated from Kearney High School.
On July 19, 1969, she married her best friend and the love of her life, Barry Sandstrom. To their marriage they were blessed with two wonderful children. A son, Kurt and his wife Heather Brennan Sandstrom of Bedford, New Hampshire; and a daughter, Lori and her husband Steve Klein of Pleasanton. Judy and Barry also were blessed with six grandchildren, Trevor, Alex and Lauren Sandstrom; and Brady, Carter and Cade Klein.
Judy was a very bold but compassionate woman. Early in her married life she worked at Plant Island Green House and Williamson Furniture. She then branched out and worked for the March of Dimes, the School Community Intervention Program with Region Three Behavioral Health Services, and owned her own business (Community Plus Inc.), before becoming the employee assistance program coordinator for Family Resources of Greater Nebraska. All throughout her working life she helped people however she could. As a volunteer in the Grand Island community, she served on the St. Francis Medical Center Foundation Board and the College Park Board.
At the time of her death, she was an active board member for Crossroads Ministries of Estes Park. She enjoyed thoroughbred horse racing, playing golf with her husband and friends, playing cribbage with anyone and watching her six grandchildren grow and learn each day. They were her pride and joy.
Survivors include her husband Barry, they would have celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on July 19; son and his family; daughter and her family; grandchildren; sister Joan Bendfeldt (Jerry) of Axtell and two brothers-in-law; Allen Samuelson (Darlene) of Bertrand, and Dean (Sandy) Hanson of Juniata; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Norma Beekman and two sisters, Marlene Samuelson and Mary Hanson. Even in death Judy continued to help people as she participated in the Donor Alliance Organ and Tissue Donation program. She was loved and she will be missed!
Memorials are suggested to Crossroads Ministries of Estes Park or Shepherd of The Mountains Lutheran Church Endowment Fund in Estes Park.
