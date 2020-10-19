Judy Laird

HASTINGS — Judy Lynn Fegter Laird, 61, of Hastings passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Graveside services and burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Alma City Cemetery and conducted by the Rev. Darrel Weissman of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions.
——
Judy was born in Franklin on July 12, 1959, and was baptized in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Republican City.
She and her husband of 37 years, John C. Laird Jr., made their home in Hastings.
Judy worked for JC Penney’s in Grand Island for many years, and, most recently, at Walmart in Hastings, where she was loved and respected for her work ethic — and her wicked sense of humor!
Judy, rest in heavenly peace. You will be greatly missed and forever remembered.
Survivors include her devoted husband, John C. Laird Jr.; children, Kristena Marie Sevcik of Lincoln, Jasmine Lea Sevcik of Hastings, Morgan Jane Laird Stevens (Christopher) of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Jason Andrew Laird of Hastings; grandchildren, Aubrie Jorgensen and August Webster; siblings, Donny Fegter (Gail) of Moline, Illinois, Ray Fegter (Patty) of Larimore, North Dakota, and Peggy Kieckhafer of Ogallala; her father-in-law, John C. Laird and his wife, Connie Jarvensivu Laird, of Texas, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Arizona; her brother-in-law, Steve Laird (Cindy) of Wilcox; sister-in-law, Lisa Laird Ogle (Matt), of West Virginia; several nieces and nephews, and many, many friends. She was also the Dog-Mom to three sweet Corgis, whom she adored.
Judy was predeceased by her parents, Eilert Fegter and Erma Tobiassen Fegter; her first husband, Mark Sevcik; her granddaughter, Cassandra Noel Schulz; and her mother-in-law, Beth Laird.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Start Over Rover (www.startoverrover.org) to honor Judy’s lifelong love of animals.
Visit www.NebraskaCremation.com to leave condolences online.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.