Judy Laird

HASTINGS — Judy Lynn Fegter Laird, 61, of Hastings passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Graveside services and burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Alma City Cemetery and conducted by the Rev. Darrel Weissman of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions.

——

Judy was born in Franklin on July 12, 1959, and was baptized in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Republican City.

She and her husband of 37 years, John C. Laird Jr., made their home in Hastings.

Judy worked for JC Penney’s in Grand Island for many years, and, most recently, at Walmart in Hastings, where she was loved and respected for her work ethic — and her wicked sense of humor!

Judy, rest in heavenly peace. You will be greatly missed and forever remembered.