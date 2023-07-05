Judy Jones

Mason City resident, 75

KEARNEY - Judy Jo (Hladky) Jones, 75, a life-long resident of the Mason City, Nebraska area, was surrounded by family when she passed away on June 30, 2023, in Kearney, due to complications with a sepsis infection.

She was born on December 28, 1947, in Loup City, Nebraska, to Joe and (Alice) June Hladky. Judy grew up outside of Litchfield and it was there she met her future husband, Donald Jones. Judy graduated from Litchfield High School in 1966 and went on to attend Kearney State College while Don worked at Rockwell Manufacturing. Don and Judy were married on March 24, 1967, in Kearney and soon made their home in Cozad where Don worked for a building contractor. Son Brian was born later that year. In the spring of 1969, they moved back to the Mason City area where they farmed in partnership with his father. They went on to purchase the family farm from his parents and began raising cattle and hogs along with growing alfalfa and corn. Later they would add sheep and soybeans to their farm operation.

In 1978 and 1980, sons Riley and Marty joined the family. In May of 1994, Judy and sons experienced the sudden devastating loss of their husband and father from a massive heart attack. After his passing, Judy and sons continued to work to ensure the family farm continued. In 2010, Brian purchased the family farm and Judy moved into Mason City.

Judy was deeply connected to the Mason City and Litchfield areas, where she was involved in the community and school, supporting various organizations and causes. One couldn’t remain a stranger for too long with Judy around, as she seemed to know everyone and would soon work to learn their entire family tree as well. Judy was well known and well loved by many within the community and was always there to lend a helping hand or join in the small-town festivities. In addition to staying busy with her work on the farm, Judy helped out with the election board for many years, assisted with the Mason City Rodeo Club, volunteered at the library, worked at the Ansley school as cook and Title para, clerked at the Mason City Post Office and supported any youth activity that her kids, grandkids or great grandkids were involved with.

Judy's love for her family knew no bounds, and her legacy of love will forever be etched in their hearts. She loved nothing more than following along with the activities of her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. She thoroughly enjoyed attending as many events as she possibly could, often attending activities in different towns on the same day. Judy had many close friends over the years and enjoyed road trips and gatherings with friends to various events over the years. In later years she delighted in exploring quilt tours and fabric shopping with her dear friend Cathie.

Judy's life was defined by her unwavering commitment to her family. She took immense pride in being a loving and supportive mother to her sons, Brian (JoLynn) Jones of Mason City, Riley (Christie) Jones of Sumner, and Marty (Karina) Jones of Berwyn. She beamed with joy as she watched her family grow when she was blessed with 12 grandchildren: Jessica (Blaine) Gibbons, Kyle (Emily) Drake, Katie (Wes) Slack, Jaden Jones, Reece Jones, Maddox Jones, Kyler Jones, Cruz Jones, Mahaya Jones, Maysa Jones, Makamry Jones, and Quincy Jones; 7 Great-Grandchildren: Adrian, Miles and Charli Gibbons, Nora, Crew, and Jett Drake, and Baby Boy Slack. Left to mourn her passing are her brothers, Vic (Betty) Hladky, Bob Hladky of Kearney; Nephew Justin (Brianne) Hladky of Lincoln; and Niece Stacy (Tony) Spulak of Elkhorn. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and June Hladky; husband, Don Jones; and many close family friends.

A visitation was scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today (Wednesday, July 5), with family greeting from 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. A Ceremony to Celebrate Judy's Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Homeward Trails Bible Camp Chapel in Mason City, Nebraska. Following the service, Judy will be laid to rest in the Mason City Cemetery. The family invites all those who knew and loved Judy to gather at the Mason City Community Hall following the burial, to share stories and celebrate her life. Judy’s wishes are for the day to be casual and filled with the laughter of children.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Mason City Cemetery or other local organizations. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Words of encouragement may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.