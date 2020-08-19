ELWOOD — Judson G. Burns, 81, of Mason City died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Elwood Care Center.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the Mason City Cemetery.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Homes and Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
——
Judson was born Jan. 2, 1939, near Mason City to Joel Hayden and Mabel (Lewis) Burns. He attended Tufford Country School before graduating from Mason City High School. Judson enlisted in the United States Marine Corps shortly after graduation.
On Sept. 14, 1958, Judson married his high school sweetheart, Janice Lucas, in Mason City. The couple began a lifetime of ranching south of Ansley. Judson enjoyed working at sale barns, hunting and bullhead fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Janice of Mason City; children, Teresa (Kelly) Smith of Kearney, Trenton (Liz) Burns of Hazard, Tracy (Jacque) Burns of Kearney and Terence (Danielle) Burns of Oxford; brother, Gerald (Sally) Burns of Atkinson; sister-in-law, Peggy (Rick) Horn of Kenesaw; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Judson was preceded by his parents; brother, Marvin “Sandy” Burns; nephew, Shawn P. Burns; and sister-in-law, Donna Johnson.
Memorials are suggested to the Mason City Fire Department, ruralMED Hospice and Elwood Care Center.
