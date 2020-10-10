KEARNEY — Juanita Schroeder, 93, of Kearney died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow at Overton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
