KEARNEY — Juanita Schroeder, 93, of Kearney died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow at Overton Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

