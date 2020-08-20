Joseph Paitz

LINCOLN — Joseph J. Paitz, 88, of Hazard died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at CHI Health Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ravenna. Father Richard Piontkowski will officiate.
Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Pleasanton.
Visitation will be at the church 4-6 p.m. Friday followed by a rosary service.
Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.
——
Joseph J. Paitz was born Oct. 31, 1931, in rural Buffalo County to Jake and Helen (Zimmer) Paitz. He graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1949.
Joseph married Delores J. LeBar on Dec. 29, 1954. The couple made their home on a farm north of Pleasanton west of Highway 10 on the Sherman and Buffalo county line. In 1969 they purchased their farm just four miles from Pleasanton where they raised their 14 children.
He enjoyed farming and raising cattle, farm sales, horseshoe pitching, cattle sales and watching the kids and grandkids at sporting events.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Janet and Bob Heider of Roswell, New Mexico; Linda and Donald Kohlscheen and Vickie and Scott Lammers, all of Pleasanton; sons and daughters-in-law, Patrick and Roberta Paitz of Gibbon, Tom and Linda Paitz of Columbus, Gary and Teresa Paitz of Hildreth, Kenneth and Joanne Paitz and Randy and Stacy Paitz, all of Ravenna; Keith and Lisa Paitz and Brian and Brenda Paitz, all of Pleasanton; Bruce Paitz of Gretna; Timothy and Dawn Paitz of Gravois Mills, Missouri, and Scott and Heather Paitz of Litchfield; sisters, Rita Busch, Monica (Tony) DeCarlo and sister-in-law, Betty Paitz; 38 grandchildren; and 39 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores in 2009; daughter, Norma Jean in 1961; and granddaughter, Claire Elizabeth Paitz in 2007; brothers, Leo and wife, Florence Paitz, Greg Paitz and Clement Paitz; sisters, Mary and husband, Roger Shiers, Teresa and husband, Harold Pickering; brother-in-law, Robert Busch; sister-in-law, Ramona and husband, Howard Sohrweid.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Pleasanton, Pleasanton Fire Department and Ravenna Fire Department.
