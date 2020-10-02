Josena Fisher

KEARNEY — Josena Marie Fisher, 58, of Kearney died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her home.

Graveside services will take place at Herman Cemetery at a later date.

Josena Marie Fisher was born March 15, 1962, in Kearney to Karen Marie Fisher.

Survivors include her children, Cole Fisher and Jeremey Fisher; mother, Karen Fisher; brothers, Russell Reitzer of Morgan, Texas, David Reitzer of Kearney and Chad Mason of Colorado; sister, Sarah Chapin of Kearney and Debra Phillips; two granddaughters; and one great-granddaughter.