SHELTON — John “Johnny” P. O’Brien, 77, of Shelton died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home.
A funeral Mass will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton with the Rev. Jorge Canela officiating. Interment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege, at approximately 11:45 a.m.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday followed by a 7 p.m. rosary at the church.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
——
John Patrick O’Brien was born April 15, 1943, in Los Angeles to Harlan and Leithe (Thiel) O’Brien. When he was a young boy the family moved to Shelton, where John attended Shelton Public School, graduating with the class of 1960. He later attended Kearney State College.
On Aug. 31, 1963, John married Patricia J. McRoberts in Shelton. John began his career as a banker, which took him and his family to Taylor, Stratton, Colorado, and back to Shelton before becoming a rural route carrier for USPS, retiring in 2010. He had a lifelong desire to learn how to fly, which he accomplished by taking a solo flight in 1973. John enjoyed watching westerns and was an avid Husker football fan. He had a passion for big game hunting. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s events.
John was a member of the Shelton Sacred Heart Catholic Church and had been a member of the Knights of Columbus since 1973, achieving the fourth degree.
Survivors include his wife, Pat O’Brien of Shelton; son, Robert “Bob” O’Brien of Shelton; daughter, Barbara (Joe) Berglund of Shelton; grandchildren, Camron and Emmilly Berglund of Shelton; sister, Linda Fosler of Kansas City, Missouri; two nieces; and several cousins and extended family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas O’Brien; and brother-in-law, Carl Fosler.
Memorials are suggested to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church or to the family.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.