John Neben

BROKEN BOW — John Adolph Neben, 82, of Brewster died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
A graveside memorial service with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Brewster Cemetery with the Rev. Bob Windsperger officiating.
Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
John was born Feb. 13, 1938, in Lexington to Ernest and Elisabeth (Schmidt) Neben.
On Aug. 13, 1977, John married Joyce Ellen Luthye. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his son, Perry (Huriye) Neben of Mountain View, California; two sisters, Linda Mintken of Arizona City, Arizona and Gertrude Hoffman of Norfolk; and two grandchildren.
