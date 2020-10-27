John Martin

KEARNEY — John Francis Martin, 93, of Kenesaw died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.

The funeral service tentatively is scheduled for March 19 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kenesaw. Fond memories of John can be sent to the family and will be shared at his memorial service at that time. Please send those to Lila Gamble, 3355 N. Shiloh Ave., Kenesaw, NE 68956.

Apfel Funeral Home of Kenesaw is in charge of arrangements.

——

John was born March 18, 1927, to Walter and Anna (McCormick) Martin in Kenesaw. He graduated from Kenesaw High School in 1944. He served in the United States Army from March 1951 to March 1953 during the Korean conflict. John had lived and farmed in Kenesaw all his life.

John was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kenesaw and the VFW and Eagles Aries 592, both in Hastings. He enjoyed working on his farm.

Survivors include his children, Brian (Irina) Martin of Lithia Springs, Georgia, Lila (Robert) Gamble of Kenesaw, Colette Rathke of Wahoo and Vanessa (Darrell) Davis of Wahoo; sister, Esther (Larry) Colburn of Giltner; and eight grandchildren.